City arrests 080620

July 13

On 7-13-2020, Montrell Smith, a 39-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for simple assault on South Huntington Street by Lt. Cody Williams.

James E. Lee, a 59-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI-first offense, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance and careless driving on North Natchez Street by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

July 14

Courtney E. Engle, a 28-year-old white female from Kosciusko, was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance, expired tag and no proof of insurance on Martin Luther King Drive by Lt. Matt Ward.

July 15

Lonnie B. Campbell, a 47-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia on Landrum Street by Lt. Matt Ward.

July 18

Erica Dawson, a 32-year-old black female from Kosciusko, was arrested for simple assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and contempt of court on Peeler Street by Officer Robert Overby.

Anthony J. Dodd, a 45–year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of controlled substance, dui-first offense, disregard for a traffic device, suspended driver’s license and no proof of insurance on Simmons Lane by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

Shae Raymond, a 27-year-old black female from Kosciusko, was arrested for simple assault and resisting arrest on James H. Meredith Street by Lt. Matt Ward.

July 19

Demetrius S. Robertson, a 34-year-old black male from Forest, was arrested for disobeying a police officer on North Huntington Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

July 21

Tayshaun Mingo, a 22-year-old male from Philadelphia, was arrested for public drunk on Highway 12 East by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

July 24

Recarlo Mullins, a 38-year-old black male from Columbus, was arrested for public drunk and leaving the scene of an accident on West Adams Street by Captain Josh Pinkard.

July 28

Hugh Snipes, a 58-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for simple assault on Peachtree Street by Lt. Cody Williams.

July 29

Cymonde Sailor, a 23-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana on St. Matthews by Investigator Greg Collins.