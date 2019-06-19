City arrests 062019

  • 98 reads
Wed, 06/19/2019 - 1:26pm

On 06-13-2019, Laura G. Harris, a 21-year-old white female from Kosciusko, was arrested for shoplifting-first  offense on Highway 35 South by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 06-14-2019, Kelli K. Tower, a 54-year-old white female from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on Highway 12 East by Lt. Greg Collins.

On 06-16-2019, Larry Winters, a 34-year-old black male  from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on Aponaug Road by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 06-16-2019, Dakota L. Williams, a 22-year-old white male from Lake, was arrested for DUI-first offense on S. Natchez Street by Lt. Devante Lewis.

Obituaries

George Turner Graham

George Turner Graham, 92, of Alpharetta, GA passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.  

He... READ MORE

Wilma Helen Snipes
Roger B. Simpson
Robert (Bob) Leroy Arnett
Irene Onufer Miller
Vivian Turner Tyler

Editorials

Social media rants vs. real dialog

Parents of Kosciusko Middle Elementary School students were understandably shaken when they... READ MORE

Democracy requires transparency
County race qualifying deadline nears
We are not the enemy
Church calendar 060718
Elbow grease