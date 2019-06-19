City arrests 062019

On 06-13-2019, Laura G. Harris, a 21-year-old white female from Kosciusko, was arrested for shoplifting-first offense on Highway 35 South by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 06-14-2019, Kelli K. Tower, a 54-year-old white female from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on Highway 12 East by Lt. Greg Collins.

On 06-16-2019, Larry Winters, a 34-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on Aponaug Road by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 06-16-2019, Dakota L. Williams, a 22-year-old white male from Lake, was arrested for DUI-first offense on S. Natchez Street by Lt. Devante Lewis.