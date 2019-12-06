City arrests 061319

Wed, 06/12/2019 - 1:38pm

June 1

Johnathon Cabaniss, a 20-year-old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI second offense and no driver’s license on Highway 35 North by Lt. Greg Collins.

June 2

Ruben Williams, a 44-year-old b/m from Greenwood, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and No Proof of Insurance on Fenwick Street by Officer Lucas Smith.

Clifton Killpiacher, a 43-year-old b/m from Memphis, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and suspended driver’s license on Highway 12 East by Lt. Greg Collins.

Marcus Ingram, a 43-year-old b/m from Memphis, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance on Highway 12 East by Lt. Greg Collins.

Stacy Boatman, a 37-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear on Highway 43 South by Officer Devante Lewis.

June 3

Kristi Kelley, a 38-year-old w/f from McCool, was arrested for failure to appear on Goodman Street by Officer Lucas Smith. 

June 5

Christina M. Cain-Harmon, a 32-year-old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and no driver’s license on Highway 12 West by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

Joseph P. Stewart, a 53-year-old b/m from Greenwood, was arrested for two counts of burglary on Fenwick Street by Investigator Martin Roby.

June 6

Christopher D. Erving, a 33-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court and no driver’s license on Northview Street by Officer Jaroderick Teague. 

June 7

Ryan McGee, a 33-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for suspended drivers license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, reckless driving, no proof of insurance, possession of paraphernalia, and five counts of disregard for a traffic device on Maple Street by officer Toweeka Ferguson.

Deidre M. Gentry, a 30-year-old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI-first offense, no driver’s license and no tag on College Street by Officer Matt Ward.

Arthur T. Newell, a 34-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic-violence aggravated assault on Gilliland Street by Officer Elizabeth Miller.

Miranda Moore, a 24-year-old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Officer Michael Jones with assistance from the ACSO.

June 8

Deandra A. Matthews, a 21-year-old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on Highway 12 East Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

June 10

Paul D. Rimmer, a 28-year-old b/m from Kosciusko was arrested for two counts of contempt of court on Burdine Road by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

Kaitlin N. Matthews, a 20-year-old w/f from Vaiden, was arrested for possession of marijuana, shoplifting-second offense and suspended driver’s license on Highway 12 East by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

