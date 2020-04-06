City arrests 060420

  • 127 reads
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 10:07pm

May 22

James F. McMillon Jr., a 44-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for motor vehicle-felony taking, felony fleeing, possession of controlled substance-misdemeanor, simple assault, resisting arrest, suspended driver's license and contempt of court on Highway 35 South by Lt. Matt Ward.

May 23

Topanga S. Thompson, a 22-year-old Native American female from Philadelphia, was arrested for no driver's license, insurance law-1st offense and speeding on South Huntington Street by Officer Casey Pounders.

May 24

Faith C. Pollock, a 37-year-old black female from Philadelphia, was arrested for suspended driver's license, insurance law-1st offense and speeding on Highway 35 North by Officer Robert Overby.

Nicholas C. Allen, a 27-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for disturbance of a family on South Wells Street by Lt. Matt Ward.

Randy K. Thornton, a 41-year-old black male from Arkansas, was arrested for no driver's license, failure to appear and tinted window law on Highway 12 west by Lt. Thomas Clark.

Brandon K. Sanderson, a 24-year-old white male from Moselle, was arrested for suspended driver’s license, insurance law-1st offense and speeding on Highway 12 East by Officer Robert Overby.

May 26

Nick C. Allen, a 27-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested on South Wells Street for public profanity and disobeying a police officer by Captain Josh Pinkard.

Cortney R. Lewis, a 33-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested on Highway 12 West for possession of controlled substance-vehicle and no driver's license by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

May 27

Tia J. Starling, a 35-year-old black female from Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic aggravated assault by Investigator Martin Roby with assistance from the Milwaukee Police Department Fugitive Division.

May 29

Marvin L. Miller, a 29-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested on West Adams Street for possession of marijuana-felony, felony fleeing and no driver's license by Investigator Martin Roby.

Satum Singh, a 32-year-old Indian male from Kosciusko, was arrested on South Natchez Street for sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor by Lieutenant Devante Lewis.

Anil Verma, a 50-year-old Indian male from Brandon, was arrested on Highway 12 East for sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor by Investigator Martin Roby.

Randa S. Kent, a 26-year-old white female from Kosciusko, was arrested for trespassing and contempt of court on Veterans Memorial Drive by Captain Mark Gilmore.

May 31

Erik W. Burks, a 38-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested on South Madison Street for weapon possession by a felon and switched tag by Officer Jeremy Johnson.

