City arrests 052319

Wed, 05/22/2019 - 10:42pm

On 5-06-2019, William R. Sharp, a 46-year-old w/m from Ovett, was arrested for suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance and speeding on Highway 35 North by Officer Robert Overby.

On 5-06-2019, Anthony A. Manson, a 29-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for disposal of a stolen weapon on North Natchez Street by Officer Michael Jones. 

On 5-07-2019, James Johnson, a 43-year-old w/m from Pearl, was arrested for DUI second offense on Highway 35 South by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 5-07-2019, Lonnie B. Campbell, a 45-year-old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for petit larceny, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of controlled substance on East South by Officer Thomas Clark.

On 5-07-2019, Kelli K. Tower, a 54-year-old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Officer Michael Jones.

On 5-07-2019, Jamey G. Hutchison, a 31-year-old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court and suspended driver’s license on Highway 35 South by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 5-07-2019, Mickella S. Roby, a 21-year-old b/f from Sallis, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear in court on Highway 12 East by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 5-08-2019, Antonio B. Williams, a 30-year-old b/m from West, was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance and failure to appear on Maple Street by Officer Elizabeth Miller.

On 5-10-2019, Rebecca N. Doty, a 31-year-old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance and speeding on Highway 35 North by Officer Thomas Clark.

On 5-10-2019, Candice K. Robinson, a 33-year-old b/f from Louisville, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and speeding on S. Huntington Street by Officer Robert Overby.

On 5-10-2019, Terrance L. Triplett, a 24-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for suspended drivers license and improper equipment on Highway 35 South by Officer James Ward.

On 5-11-2019, Lashonda M. Watkins, a 27-year-old w/f from Morton, was arrested for DUI first offense and careless driving on Highway 12 East by Officer Robert Overby.

On 5-11-2019, Charles D. Deford, a 56-year-old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI second offense on Highway 12 West by Officer Michael Jones.

On 5-11-2019, Justin M. Thornton, a 27-year-old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver’s license, improper equipment and no proof of insurance on East Jefferson Street by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 5-12-2019, Kevin H. Gunter, a 47-year-old w/m from Andalusia, Alabama, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and disregard for traffic device on Highway 12 West by Officer Thomas Clark.

On 5-12-2019, Shakita M. Hannah, a 25-year-old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver’s license and no proof of insurance on Highway 12 East by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 5-13-2019, Daniel F. Tanner, a 36-year-old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for three counts of petit larceny on Goodman Street by Lt. Cody Williams.

On 5-13-2019, Becky Storey, a 38-year-old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested credit card w/ intent to defraud and resisting arrest on Goodman Street by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 5-13-2019, Lindell J. Carr, a 39-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for suspended driver’s license on West Adams Street by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 5-13-2019, Jerry B. Whitcomb, a 52-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Lt. Josh Pinkard.

On 5-15-2019, Travis Love, a 31-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Officer Jaroderick Teague with assistance from the Attala County Sheriff's Office. 

On 5-16-2019, Eqwanda Johnson, a 27-year-old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for malicious mischief on West Adams Street by Officer Michael Jones.

On 5-18-2019, Nolan G. Gentry, a 59-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court and public drunkenness on James H. Meredith Drive by Officer Devante Lewis.

On 5-18-2019, Tanisha L. Zollicoffer, a 26-year-old b/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on James H. Meredith Drive by Officer Elizabeth Miller.

On 5-19-2019, De Leon V. Abel, a 31-year-old h/m from Washington, North Carolina, was arrested for DUI first offense and leaving the scene on Highway 35 South by Captain Tommy Pender.

On 5-19-2019, Jimmy D. Gentry, a 28-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court and simple assault on Landrum Street by Officer Devante Lewis.

