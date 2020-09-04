City arrests 040920

March 30

Clearia Yarber, a 20-year-old black female from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court of 4th Avenue by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

Da'Quan Forrest, a 24-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of marijuana, public profanity, and possession of controlled substance (felony) on 4th Avenue by Lt. Devante Lewis.

April 1

Keshun March, 20, and Jyson Brooks, 19 — as well as four unnamed minors aged 15, 16, 17 and 17 — were arrested and charged with one count of commercial burglary each in relation to the recent tobacco store theft. The minors will sent to juvenile court.

Corwin Tucker, a 29-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of controlled substance (felony) at Cannonade Apartments by Lt. Matt Ward.

April 2

Jeremy G. Vowell, a 26-year-old white male from Carthage, was arrested for simple assault on Veterans Memorial Drive by Officer Casey Pounders.

April 5

Ladazya Luckett, a 21-year-old black female from Camden, was arrested for choplifting at Walmart by Officer Wilbert Nelson.