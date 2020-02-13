City arrests 021320

Thu, 02/13/2020 - 7:00am

February 3

Gregory Taylor, a 53-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for public drunk and shoplifting second offense on Highway 35 South by Captain Josh Pinkard.

Lonnie Campbell, a 46-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on Lucas Street by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

February 4

Edward Triplett, a 51-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court and public drunk on Atkinson Street by Captain Josh Pinkard.

Christopher Smith, a 22-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

Sarah Cox, a 22-year-old black female from Lexington, was arrested for no driver’s license and no insurance on Highway 12 by Captain Josh Pinkard.

Emily McCurley, a 26-year-old white female from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriff’s Department.

February 8

Casie Walters, a 31-year-old white female from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriff’s Department by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

Chadrick Johnson, a 25-year-old black male from Durant, was arrested for reckless driving, no driver’s license, no insurance, and DUI second offense on Highway 12 East by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

Gary Swedenburg, 64, of Springhill, TN, passed away February 7, 2020, at his home. 
