City arrests 021320

February 3

Gregory Taylor, a 53-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for public drunk and shoplifting second offense on Highway 35 South by Captain Josh Pinkard.

Lonnie Campbell, a 46-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on Lucas Street by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

February 4

Edward Triplett, a 51-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court and public drunk on Atkinson Street by Captain Josh Pinkard.

Christopher Smith, a 22-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court on West Adams Street by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

Sarah Cox, a 22-year-old black female from Lexington, was arrested for no driver’s license and no insurance on Highway 12 by Captain Josh Pinkard.

Emily McCurley, a 26-year-old white female from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriff’s Department.

February 8

Casie Walters, a 31-year-old white female from Kosciusko, was arrested for contempt of court with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriff’s Department by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

Chadrick Johnson, a 25-year-old black male from Durant, was arrested for reckless driving, no driver’s license, no insurance, and DUI second offense on Highway 12 East by Officer Wilbert Nelson.