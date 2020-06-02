City arrests 020620

Thu, 02/06/2020 - 9:25am

January 15

Amber C. Arnold, a 45-year-old white female from Kosciusko, was arrested on Highway 35 South for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, suspended driver’s license, improper equipment and seat belt violation by Captain Josh Pinkard.

January 21

Robert T. Norwood, Jr., a 48-year-old white male from Kosciusko, was arrested for public drunkenness on Highway 35 North by Lt. Devante Lewis.

Brittany N. Truelove, a 29-year-old white female from Kosciusko, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and switched tag on Lucas Street by Captain Tommy Pender.

January 22

Mickella S. Roby, a 21-year-old black female from Sallis, was arrested for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance on North Natchez Street by Captain Tommy Pender.

Quincy D. Brown, a 23-year-old black male from Sallis, was arrested for no driver's license, no proof of insurance and improper equipment on North Natchez Street by Captain Tommy Pender.

Quincy D. Brown, a 23-year-old black male from Sallis, was arrested no driver’s license, insurance law - first offense, improper equipment and destroying public property on North Natchez Street by Captain Tommy Pender.

January 25

Sheree Campbell, a 43-year-old black female from Kosciusko, was arrested for public profanity, disobeying a police officer and resisting arrest on Cannonade Street by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

January 26

Marissa S. Coleman, a 37-year-old white female from Kosciusko, was arrested for shoplifting - first offense on Highway 35 South by Officer Jeremy Johnson.

January 27

Anna Grace D. Webb, a 25-year-old white female from Kosciusko was arrested for contempt of court on Goodman Street by Captain Maurice Hawthorne.

January 28

Destiny Steen, a 20-year-old black female from Kosciusko was arrested for two counts of auto burglary with the assistance of the Durant Police Department by Investigators.

January 29

Jawaun Phillips, a 31-year-old black male from Kosciusko was arrested for contempt of court at Attala County Justice Court by Captain Josh Pinkard.

Shandra Merritt, a 37-year-old black male from Ethel was arrested for failure to appear in court on BlackJack Road with the assistance of the Attala County Sheriff’s Department by Captain Josh Pinkard.

