Aldermen officially set special election date for Feb. 18

Sun, 01/19/2020 - 4:04pm

The Jan. 7 meeting of the Board of Aldermen began with a vote to proceed with cleaning a property on 404 Pullen Street. The minutes of the previous meeting were approved.  After hearing Antonio Riley and Jimmy Rone (see related stories, A1), the Board voted to set the special election date as Feb. 18 to elect a new Ward 1 Alderman. The deadline to qualify for the special election is Jan. 29. The election is to fill the seat vacated by Chancery Clerk Taylor Casey until the end of the term in July, 2021.

The Board voted to allow Darren Milner of the KAP to use museum funds to send out direct mail asking for pledges for the Native American Museum. The cost will be approximately $3,500.

The Board approved Danny Townsend as its representative in the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. It also approved the release of a tax lien on a property with a new owner; therefore, the previous lien does not apply.

Michelle Quesnot was given approval to attend the spring conference in Pearl on April 1-3.

After approving the claims docket, the board went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter. It then returned to public session to vote to hire Jimmy Earl Hull as part-time Cemetery Director.

Opinion:

