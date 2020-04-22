Aldermen move forward with courthouse square paving project

During a brief meeting on Apr. 7, the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen approved the next step in the $365,000 paving project in and around the court square.

By a 4-0 vote, the board agreed to advertise for bids with a deadline of May 12 to receive bids on the project.

The board also approved payments related to the CBDG sewer project and to replace a pump at one of the sewage lagoons that could not be repaired.

By a 4-0 vote, the board also endorsed the renewal of the Healthy Heroes program in which local police and fire department staff go into the public schools to teach school children healthy habits. It also helps those agencies develop positive relationships with the local schools and children.

Cockroft told that board that after discussion with local leaders regarding a potential ban of those under 16 entering local businesses, he decided not to purse the ban. He said it would likely harm families with no second adult who would have to leave children in cars or at home without supervision to obtain critical supplies.