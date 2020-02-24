Kosy names Orr head football coach

Casey Orr has been named the new head football coach at Kosciusko High School. The hiring of Orr, who has spent the last six seasons as head coach at Noxapater High School, was made official during a special called meeting of the Kosciusko School board at lunchtime today (Monday).

KHS has been diligently searching for a new football coach since the resignation of Kelly Causey in December. The district thought it had found its man earlier this year when the board approved hiring Justin Hunter, Pearl High School's offensive coordinator. But Hunter opted to take the head coaching job at Pearl when it became available just weeks after he was approved as KHS coach.

In an interesting twist to the story, Hunter had been Noxapater's head coach for the two years prior to Orr's head-coaching stint there.

Orr has a 50-26 record in his six years as head coach at Noxapater, and served the two prior years as defensive coordinator of the Tigers. He was previously an assistant coach at Starkville Academy, and had also served as head baseball coach of Noxapater.

This past season, Noxapater lost a tight contest to eventual MHSAA Class 1A State Champion Nanih Waiya in the North State finals.

In addition to his coaching duties, the Ackerman High graduate has served as Noxapater's athletic director for the past four years, and will serve as an assistant athletic director in Kosciusko.

Orr and his wife, Linley, live in Choctaw County with their three children — 11-year old Kip Frey, 10-year-old Colt Frey, and 4-month-old Charlotte Orr.