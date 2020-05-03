KHS Choir earns high honors

The Kosciusko High School choir earned an excellent on stage and a superior in sight reading at the MHSAA/MMEA state performance assessment held at Pearl High School March 3. Pictured are (front row) Madison Stroud, Nicole Armstrong, Abby Becera, Raven Nichols, and Keke Patty; and (back row) Daqueria Miller, Victoria Cain, Kiyanna Kast, Maurisha Dillon, Jordan Nichols, and Mary Smith. Not pictured is Alfonza Johnson. The choir is directed by Stephanie Holmes.

