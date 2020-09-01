Officers honored for 2019 service

Five Kosciusko Police Department officers were honored for their service during 2019. Three of the awards, not based on numbers, were decided by a vote of the department’s entire staff. From left are Supervisor of the Year Capt. Charles “Tommy” Pender, Patrolman Toweeka Ferguson who had the most arrests, Most Improved Officer Patrolman Jerroderick Teague, Patrolman Robert Overby who issued the most citations and Officer of the Year Lt. Devonte Lewis.