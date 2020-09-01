Officers honored for 2019 service

By KAREN FIORETTI,
  • 261 reads
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 8:19am

Five Kosciusko Police Department officers were honored for their service during 2019. Three of the awards, not based on numbers, were decided by a vote of the department’s entire staff. From left are Supervisor of the Year Capt. Charles “Tommy” Pender, Patrolman Toweeka Ferguson who had the most arrests, Most Improved Officer Patrolman Jerroderick Teague, Patrolman Robert Overby who issued the most citations and Officer of the Year Lt. Devonte Lewis.

Opinion:

Flashbacks 010920
Jan. 5, 1995 Kosciusko lawyer Eddie Fenwick has been appointed Attala County’s first-ever public... READ MORE
In gardens, repetition and balance can be a real yawn
Something for the winter cold
Flashbacks 122619
Flashbacks 121919
Football coach drama over books?

Obituaries

Rosemary Purvis
Mrs. Rosemary Purvis, 82, of French Camp passed away on Thursday, January 2.
Terry L. Cauthen Sr.
Rosemary Purvis
Richard Grant Lowe
Frankie McCrory
Carla Brown