Nowell nominated as LifeChanger of the Year

Nowell nominated as LifeChanger of the YearBy NANCY GREEN,
Thu, 02/21/2019 - 6:55am
Michelle Nowell, principal at Lower Elementary School in Kosciusko for the past 22 years, has been nominated for the national LifeChanger of the Year award.
