KSD board to vote on fall school plan at July meeting

Wed, 06/17/2020 - 7:00pm

After the Mississippi Department of Education released guidance on potential school reopening options last week, Kosciusko Superintendent Billy Ellzey said the district has begun developing local plans, which he expects to present to the school board, which has final approval authority, during the July meeting.

Ellzey said the process has only just begun, but he hopes to include a variety of individuals in the planning process.

“We are in the initial planning stages for the fall semester.  We will be getting input from as many sources as possible including medical professionals, school professionals and many other resources,” he said. “Our teachers and staff all want to see children back in our buildings as soon as possible. We miss seeing our students.”

