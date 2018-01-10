Kosy schools begin survey, undergo strategic planning

The Kosciusko School District Board of Education and administrative team are asking for input on strategic planning as the district establishes plans, priorities and resources for the future.

This process ensures a focus on student achievement as the district continues to grow in an ever-changing environment. Strategic planning also helps the board anticipate changes and make well-informed decisions about the future direction of the school district.

The district looks forward to this process, which allows it to refine priorities with student, family, educator and community input. All will be working together to make the Kosciusko School District one that everyone recognizes as excellence in education for all.

Community input is essential to the success of the strategic plan. Students, parents, educators and community members are encouraged to be involved in the process by completing a short, anonymous survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/kosciuskostrategicplan

Additionally, focus groups will be planned in the upcoming weeks to gain additional public input.

For more information concerning the strategic planning initiative, the district invites citizens to contact Jerrelyn Jackson at 662-289-4771 or jerrelyn.jackson@kosciuskoschools.com