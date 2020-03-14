Local schools closed for coming week

Both Kosciusko and Attala County public schools will be closed this coming week, March 16-20 after Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement from the Kosciusko School District Saturday afternoon, officials announced that school will be closed for the coming week.

Here is the official statement in its entirety:

"Good evening, parents. Based on the governor's recommendations and due to the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the coronavirus, the Kosciusko School District will he closed Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20. This will give us a chance to meet with our local health and emergency management officials to determine the best and safest course of action moving forward. We will make a follow up announcement as soon as we have more information.

We ask that you remain patient and understanding in this situation as we make decisions to keep students, staff and our community safe during this time.

Thank you for all you do to support our schools."

Attala County School District Superintendent Kyle Hammond also issued the following statement:

"Per the recommendation of Governor Tate Reeves, the Attala County School District will extend Spring Break for five days. All schools will be closed Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20. We will keep you updated throughout the week as the situation evolves. At this time, students will not report to school until March 23.

As we continue to receive information on this developing situation, we will alert you if any adjustment needs to be made to that timeframe. This situation remains fluid, and we ask for patience as we respond to circumstances that are ever-changing.

Please look for more communication from your school principal on the topic of e-learning and take-home materials for students in the coming days. It is our sincere hope that during this time of school closure, students and families will follow the advice of the Mississippi Department of Health to assist in stopping the spread of the virus. That guidance includes social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

This Coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented in our lifetime, and we strive to make the best decisions in the best interest of our students.

Thank you for your cooperation as we work together for the safety of our students and community."

