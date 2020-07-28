KLE, KME, KUE set reopening plans

Although discussions of the district’s school reopening plans are set to continue during a special called school board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Kosciusko Superintendent Billy Ellzey said the intention remains to open local schools as planned.

“The discussion is just about making sure everything is in place,” he said after Monday’s meeting. “Everything will be discussed Thursday evening, but as of now, we are planning on being in school on August 7.”

He added, however, that all plans are subject to change should orders be issued by the governor or if CDC guidelines are revised.

The Star-Herald recently spoke to all three Kosciusko elementary school principals and obtained their detailed reopening plans.

Despite indications that many teachers in Mississippi are apprehensive about reopening, the principals here said they have only heard enthusiasm from local educators.

As for the response from families, the elementary schools thus far have only seen approximately 15% of students signed up for virtual learning instead of in-person education. All parents must register each child for school AND separately register for virtual learning if that is the chosen option for a child. Deadline is Friday, July 31.

What follows are the detailed reopening plans for each of the elementary schools, which may change based on new health guidelines. Open house schedules will be released on Friday and The Star-Herald will post those online.

Parents will be notified of changes, but are encouraged to follow the Kosciusko School District Facebook page, individual school Facebook pages, the Kosciusko School District website and The Star-Herald for additional information and updates.

Lower Elementary

“Kosciusko Lower Elementary is filled with dedicated educators who are EXCITED about this new school year! We will work together to ensure your children are safe and engaged in learning. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me,” said Principal Michelle Nowell.

Dates and Times

1. First Day of School for Students is Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

2. Students can enter the building no earlier than 7:30 each morning.

3. Dismissal will begin at 1:45 for Pre-K, and 2:00 for Kindergarten and First Grade.

4. Open House will be Aug. 3-6 from 6 to 6:45 each day. A schedule will be posted Friday at noon.

5. Class List will be posted Friday at noon on the outside windows at KLE.

Bus Transportation

1. The district highly recommends that parents transport students to and from school.

2. Face masks are encouraged but not required.

3. Students will have their temperature checked each morning before boarding the bus. If they have a temperature, they will not be allowed to board the bus. Parents will be contacted immediately to come pick the child up from the bus stop. Students will not be transported to school if they have a fever; therefore, we are asking that each parent/guardian wait with their child until the child is allowed to board the bus.

4. If we are unable to reach a parent/guardian, we will contact the Kosciusko Transportation Department and the proper Kosciusko authority officials to help with the matter. Again, students with a fever will NOT be allowed to board the bus.

5. It is IMPORTANT that each parent and/or guardian wait with their child until the child is allowed to board the bus.

6. All buses will be sanitized daily.

7. All buses will be fogged weekly and misted daily.

8. Windows will be opened when possible for ventilation.

9. Disinfectants will be located on the bus.

Car Riders

1. The district highly recommends that parents transport students to and from school.

2. Students will have their temperature checked at the vehicle before exiting the vehicle. Students with a fever will NOT be allowed to stay at school.

3. Multiple staff members will be onsite during car rider drop off and pick up to facilitate the process.

TARDY STUDENTS

1. If a student is late to school, an adult must accompany them to the window under the breezeway to have temperature checked and to sign in.

2. Each student will have temperature checked before he or she can enter the building.

Visitors

1. Visitors will be screened upon entering the building.

2. Parent/Teacher conferences are encouraged to be held via Phone, Zoom, Facetime, etc; however, other arrangements may be made if needed.

3. KLE encourages parents to handle most business electronically: Email, Phone, Text, etc. Our goal is to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Classrooms

1. Classrooms will be thoroughly disinfected and sanitized daily.

2. Hand sanitizer will be provided and used in the classroom.

3. Desks, tables and chairs will be disinfected and sanitized daily.

4. The school has 2 refillable water stations. KLE encourages students to bring water bottles.

Virtual Learning

1. Students will be assigned a virtual teacher.

2. Mrs. Nowell will meet with one parent/guardian of all virtual students on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. in the cafeteria at KLE. Parents/guardians must wear facemasks and have their temperatures checked at the window in the breezeway before entering the building. The child must be signed up for virtual learning in order for the parent to attend. We will discuss the process of virtual learning at KLE.

3. Parents of virtual learning will be able to communicate with teachers via School Status, Phone, Text and Email.

Cafeteria

1. Breakfast and lunch will be served in each classroom. KLE Cafeteria Staff will deliver meals to the classroom.

2. Cafeteria staff will wear masks and gloves while preparing food for students.

3. If a student brings lunch from home, they are strongly encouraged to bring items that are easily prepared and that do not require extensive heating.

Restrooms

1. Students will wash or sanitize their hands before leaving the restroom.

2. Sanitizer and soap will be in ALL restrooms.

3. We will monitor the number of students entering the restrooms.

4. Restrooms will be thoroughly cleaned multiple times per day.

Activity

1. The activities of Art and Library will take place in the classrooms and in the activity rooms. The schedules will be staggered to allow for cleaning.

Isolation Zone

1. Any student with COVID-19 symptoms will be isolated.

2. If multiple students are in the Isolation Zone, they will be socially distanced and monitored until a parent/guardian arrives.

3. Parents will be contacted to pick up students.

4. If parents are unable to pick up their child, it is their responsibility to get someone to come get the child in a timely manner that is listed on the pick up list.

5. The Isolation Zone will be cleaned thoroughly each day.

Recess

1. Recess will be staggered for students.

2. Playground equipment will be disinfected between uses.

3. Students will be allowed to wash and sanitize their hands after recess.

Suggestions

1. It is extremely important that parents/guardians provide the school with a current, working phone number in case of an emergency. Please notify the school if there is a change to your phone number.

a. 662-289-3364 KLE Phone

b. email michelle.nowell@ kosciuskoschools.com or julie.king@kosciuskoschools.com

MORE INFORMATION

1. Face Masks or Face Shields are encouraged for students; however, they are not required. Parents may send masks for their children to keep in his/her backpack in the event a mask is needed.

2. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be located in building entrances, hallways and each classroom.

3. The staff of KLE will notify the parents/guardians of all students and employees if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

4. If there is an outbreak of cases of COVID-19 at one time, KSD and Health Officials will evaluate the situation and make decision on what is best for all.

MIDDLE ELEMENTARY

“The faculty and staff at KME are excited to begin a new chapter. We are ready to get the 2020-2021 school year started. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the students of Kosciusko, and we are blessed to have a wonderful group of parents. We will do everything within our power to keep our students safe and healthy. We look forward to a great year!” said Principal Will Anderson.

Dates and Times

1. The first day of school for students will be Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

2. Students will enter the building no earlier than 7:30 am each day.

3. Dismissal will begin at 2:00 pm each day.

4. Open House will be on Aug. 3-6 from 4:00-6:00 pm. A schedule will be released on Friday, July 31.

Bus Transportation

1. The school district highly encourages parents to transport students to and from school each day.

2. Face coverings are encouraged, but not required.

3. Students will have their temperature checked before boarding the school bus. If they have a fever of 100.0F or above, they will not be allowed to board the bus. Parents/Guardians will be contacted immediately to pick the child up from the bus stop. Parents/Guardians should wait with their children at the bus stop, as no child who has a fever will be transported to school.

4. If we are unable to reach a parent/guardian, we will contact the school district transportation department and the proper Kosciusko authorities for their help.

5. It is absolutely critical that each child have a parent/guardian wait with them at the bus stop.

6. All buses will be sanitized daily.

7. Bus windows will be open when possible for ventilation.

8. Each bus will be supplied with disinfectants.

Car Riders

1. The district highly encourages parents to transport students to and from school.

2. Students will have their temperature checked before exiting the vehicle. Students with a fever will not be allowed to stay at school.

3. Cars will not be allowed to exit the car rider line until the student has been cleared to enter the school building.

4. Multiple staff members will be onsite during car rider drop off and pickup to help facilitate an efficient process.

Tardy Students

1. If a student arrives late to school, an adult must accompany them to the door to have their temperature checked and sign in.

2. Each student must have temperature checked to enter the school building.

Visitors

1. Visitors will be screened upon entering the building.

2. Visitors will only be allowed in the secure entry area, unless otherwise approved by the principal.

3. We are encouraging parent/teacher conferences to be held via Phone, Zoom, Facetime, etc. Arrangements can be made for face-to-face meetings if necessary.

4. We encourage parents to handle most school business electronically. We want to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Classrooms

1. Classrooms will be thoroughly cleaned daily.

2. We will rotate teachers, but leave the students in the classroom for 3rd grade.

3. 2nd grade is self contained, so there will be no student class changes.

4. Hand sanitizer will be provided in each classroom.

5. Classroom items will not be shared among students.

6. Students will be spaced as far apart as possible.

7. Students will be assigned Chromebooks that they will use each day.

8. Students are encouraged to bring personal water bottles. KME has two water bottle filling stations. Traditional water fountains will not be in use.

Virtual Learning

1. All virtual learning students must register with the school by Friday, July 31.

2. There are two virtual teachers per grade.

3. Students will be assigned to a Google Classroom. All instruction and assignments will be accessible through Google Classroom.

4. Assignment schedules will be established by the assigned teacher.

5. Students will need to login to their Google Classroom each day to be counted as present.

6. There will also be opportunities for students to interact with teachers through Zoom and other online platforms.

7. Students and parents will be able to communicate with teachers through Google Classroom, in addition to phone calls, emails, etc.

8. Virtual students will have an Open House on Wednesday, August 5, at 10:00 a.m. Only one parent/guardian should attend. We are requiring all who attend to wear a face covering.

9. Virtual learners will be issued their devices on August 5, after the Open House.

Cafeteria

1. Breakfast and Lunch will be served in the classrooms to start the year.

2. We will make adjustments as needed, based on current regulations.

3. Breakfast and lunch will be prepackaged in the cafeteria and will be delivered to the classrooms.

4. If students bring lunch from home, they are encouraged to bring items that do not need extra preparation, heating, etc.

Restrooms

1. Students will wash their hands before leaving the restroom.

2. No more than two students will be allowed in the restroom at a time.

3. Students will have to be escorted to the restroom by an adult, even if only one student needs to go.

4. Restrooms will be thoroughly cleaned multiple times each day.

Activity

1. To begin the school year, all activities will take place in the classroom except for PE.

2. PE will use a single area of the playground, away from other classes.

Recess

1. Only one class will be allowed in a single playground area at a time.

2. Playground equipment will be disinfected multiple times a day.

3. Students will wash or sanitize hands upon returning to the building from the playground.

Isolation Zone

1. Any student who develops a temperature of 100.0F or above, or exhibits any other Covid-19 related symptoms, will be moved to an isolation room.

2. If multiple students need to use the isolation area, they will be distanced from one another.

3. Parents will immediately be contacted to pick up the sick student.

4. If parents are unable to pick up their child, it is their responsibility to get someone else to pick up the child in a timely manner.

5. The isolation area will be cleaned regularly.

More Covid-Related Info

1. Face coverings are strongly encouraged for students, but are not required at this time.

2. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance of the building, in classrooms and in restrooms.

3. Contact tracing will be practiced, and parents/guardians will be notified if their children have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

4. Health officials will be contacted anytime that a case is confirmed in the building. KME will lean upon the recommendations of those health professionals for further action.

5. Parents are encouraged to follow the Kosciusko School District Facebook page, website, and the Kosciusko Middle Elementary Facebook page for continued updates.

6. It is extremely important that parents/ guardians provide the school with a current, working phone number in case of an emergency. Please notify the school if there is a change to your phone number.

a. (662) 289-4653 (School Phone)

b. william.anderson @kosciuskoschools.com

c.molly.dew@ kosciuskoschools.com

Class Roster

1. Class rosters and Open House schedules will be posted on the front door of KME at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, feel free to contact the school 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

UPPER ELEMENTARY

“Kosciusko Upper Elementary thrives on student learning and student engagement. We are excited to get the 2020-2021 school year started (however that may look). As always, the KUE staff and I promise to work diligently and effortlessly to keep your children safe and healthy while providing them with a top notch education!” said Principal Josh Dodd.

Dates and Times

1. First Day of School for Students is Friday, Aug. 7.

2. Students can enter the building no earlier than 7:30 in the morning.

3. Dismissal will begin at 2:00.

4. Open House will be Aug. 3-6 from 3:00 - 7:00 each day. A schedule will be released next week.

Bus Transportation

1. The district highly recommends that parents transport students to and from school.

2. Face masks are encouraged but not required.

3. Students will have their temperatures checked before boarding the bus. If they have a temperature, they will not be allowed to board the bus. Parents will be contacted immediately to come pick their child up from the bus stop. Students will not be transported to school if they have a fever; therefore, we are asking that each parent/guardian wait with their child until the child is allowed to board the bus.

4. If we are unable to reach a parent/guardian, we will contact the Kosciusko School District Transportation Department and the proper Kosciusko authority officials to help with the matter. Again, students with a fever will not be allowed to board the bus.

5. It is IMPORTANT that each parent and/or guardian wait with their child until the child is allowed to board the bus.

6. All buses will be sanitized daily.

7. All buses will be fogged weekly and misted daily.

8. Windows will be opened when possible for ventilation.

9. Disinfectants will be located on buses.

Car Riders

1. The district highly recommends that parents transport students to and from school.

2. Students will have their temperatures checked at the vehicle before exiting the vehicle. Students with a fever will not be allowed to stay at school.

3. Cars will not be allowed to exit the car rider line until students are cleared to enter the school.

4. Multiple staff members will be onsite during car rider dropoff and pickup to facilitate the process.

Tardy Students

1. If a student is late to school, an adult must accompany them to the door to have temperature checked and to sign in.

2. Each student will have temperature checked before they can enter the building.

Visitors

1. Visitors will be screened upon entering the building.

2. Visitors will only be allowed in the secure entry area unless otherwise approved by the Principal.

3. Parent/Teacher conferences are encouraged to be held via Phone, Zoom, FaceTime, etc; however, other arrangements may be made if needed.

4. KUE encourages parents to handle most business electronically: Email, Phone, Text, etc. We want to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Classrooms

1. Classrooms will be thoroughly cleaned daily.

2. Classrooms will be disinfected and sanitized during class change.

3. Hand sanitizer will be provided and used in every classroom.

4. Items will not be shared among students.

5. Students will be spaced apart as far as possible in classrooms.

6. Desks, tables and chairs will be disinfected and sanitized between classes.

7. Students will be assigned a Chromebook to use for the entire school year.

8. The school has 4 refillable water stations. KUE encourages students to bring water bottles.

Virtual Learning

1. ALL Virtual Students MUST register online at www.kosciuskoschools.com

2. Students will be assigned a virtual teacher. This teacher will teach them all subjects.

3. KUE’s virtual learning platform will be Google Classroom.

4. Daily instruction and assignments will be posted for students to complete.

5. Assignments must be completed in a timely manner to receive credit.

6. Assessments will be scheduled. Assessment schedules will be set by the virtual teacher.

7. Assessments will have time parameters.

8. The virtual classroom will meet daily via Google Classroom and a minimum of twice per week via Zoom. Other Zoom sessions will be available if needed.

9. Students must login to Google Classroom for attendance.

10. Students/Parents will be able to communicate with teachers via School Status, Google Classroom, Text, Email and Phone.

11. Virtual students will have Open House Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at 10:00. Only one parent/guardian is allowed. Parents/Guardians must wear some form of a face covering.

12. Virtual learners will be issued their electronic device at Open House on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Open House starts at 10:00.

Cafeteria

1. Hand sanitizer will be provided in the cafeteria.

2. Breakfast will be grab and go. Students will eat breakfast in the classroom.

3. KUE will begin the school year having lunch in the classrooms. KUE personnel will deliver lunches to the classrooms.

4. As the year continues and if conditions allow, lunch will follow a staggered schedule to allow for social distancing. Every table and seat will be cleaned before another student sits down. The cafeteria will not exceed 50% capacity.

5. Cafeteria staff will wear a mask and gloves while preparing food for the students.

6. Lunch will be pre-packaged in bags/boxes for pickup. Students will not enter the cafeteria.

7. If a student brings lunch from home, they are strongly encouraged to bring items that are easily prepared and do not require extensive heating.

Restrooms

1. Students will wash or sanitize their hands before leaving the restroom.

2. Sanitizer and soap will be in all restrooms.

3. We will monitor the number of students entering the restrooms.

4. Restrooms will be thoroughly cleaned multiple times a day.

Activity

1. All activities will take place in the classroom except library. The library schedule will be staggered to allow time for cleaning.

Isolation Zone

1. Any student with COVID-19 symptoms will be isolated.

2. If multiple students are in the Isolation Zone, they will be socially distanced and monitored until a parent/guardian arrives.

3. Parents will be contacted to pick up students.

4. If a parent is unable to pick up their child, it is their responsibility to get someone to come get the child in a timely manner.

5. The Isolation Zone will be cleaned thoroughly each day.

Recess

1. Recess will be staggered for students.

2. Playground equipment will be disinfected between uses.

3. Students will be allowed to wash and sanitize their hands after recess.

Class Rosters

1. Class rosters and Open House schedules will be posted Friday, July 31, 2020 at 12:00 outside KUE.

Suggestions

1. It is extremely important that parents/guardians provide the school with a current, working phone number in case of an emergency. Please notify the school if there is a change to your phone number.

a. School phone 662.289.2264

b. School fax 662.290.1291

c. email josh.dodd@kosciuskoschools.com or amber.davis@kosciuskoschools.com.

Additional Information

1. Face Masks or Face Shields are encouraged for students; however, they are not required. Parents may send a mask for their child to keep in his/her backpack in the event a mask is needed.

2. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be located in building entrances, hallways and classrooms.

3. The staff at KUE will notify the parents/guardians of all students and employees if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

4. If there is an outbreak of cases of COVID-19 at one time, KSD and Health Officials will evaluate the situation and make a decision on what is best for all.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the school between 8:00-3:00 Monday through Friday!