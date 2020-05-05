KHS grads can now have more guests

DThe the following letter from the KHS Principal Henry Coats, it was announced that due to eased restrictions on group gatherings, KHS seniors will now be able to include 11 guests for their individual graduation ceremony.

"Dear Parents and Guardians,

Due to the recent changes with our state policy regarding COVID 19 and social gatherings, the number of individuals that can assemble at an outdoor event has increased. As a reminder, graduation will take place during the mornings of May 11th through May 15th, from 9am-12pm each day. Graduates have been assigned a specific time for an individual ceremony. We are asking each graduate to arrive five minutes early and remain in their vehicle until they are called. Graduates will enter through the main entrance and exit out of the visitors' gate to ensure that we are being as safe as possible. Each graduate can now enter the field with up to 11 of his or her family members (the number was 4 previously) and be congratulated by district staff as they walk across the stage at Landrum Field. Parents and loved ones will be able to be a part of this special moment for their graduate."