Jason Niles Park to get new play equipment

Jason Niles Park will get a new set of play equipment, including swings, after the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen approved the low bid for the project Tuesday night.

J.A. Dawson bid $14,975.26 to install the new equipment, winning the bid over a second company that bid $17,226.50. The project was budgeted for $15,000.

Todd Ables, the head of the city's Parks & Recreation department, selected the equipment.