Drug bust nets ecstasy, marijuana, guns

Around 2 p.m. on Friday, July 3, Kosciusko police executed a search warrant at 318 S. Huntington St., netting more than a pound of marijuana, a scale, 59 ecstacy pills, two guns and $912 in cash.

As a result, they arrested a resident of the location, Tyree Riley, a 36-year-old black male. He was charged with felony possession of a controlled subsance, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of a weapon by a felon. A $20,000 bond was set and he was transported to Leake County jail, where he remained until he posted bond.

According to Chief Herbert Dew, the Attala County Sheriff's Department assisted.