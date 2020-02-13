Alderman Ward 1 vote next Tuesday

The polling station for the Ward 1 Aldermen special election will be open on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Attala County Coliseum.

The top vote-getter will replace former Alderman Taylor Casey, who assumed his new elected role as Attala County Chancery Clerk in early January.

Michelle Quesnot, Kosciusko’s city clerk, said that while four candidates initially qualified for the race, one dropped out, leaving three vying for the position. Those candidates are James Culpepper, Allen Massey and Jan Deason.

Only registered voters of Ward 1 are eligible to participate in this election.