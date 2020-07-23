Zeta Phi Beta hosts first responder lunch

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. (Rho Nu Zeta Chapter) hosted a luncheon for Baptist Ambulance Service as a Centennial Community Service Project. The chapter would like to welcome the ambulance service to Attala County and thank them for their valuable contribution to the community. Attending the luncheon was Todd Applewhite – Operations Manager, Ronnie Clark – paramedic, Ben Reese paramedic, Kaleb Ellis – driver, Leanna Burns driver, Danny Townsend – EMA Director, and Liz Peteet – 911 Director. Chapter members in attendance were Charlotte F. Miller- president, Florida Lusk, Gloria Cotton, and Stephanie Jackson.

The sorority began its journey to Centennial 2020 in January 2015 with a Launch Party in Houston, Texas. The five-year journey consisted of a special theme and activities each year: 2015 – Finer Womanhood; 2016 – Scholarship; 2017 – World Class Service; 2018 – Sisterhood, the heart of it all, and 2019 – the Year of the Blue and White Family. The theme for 2020 is “Transforming Lives for 100 Years.”

A Founders’ Centennial Weekend was held on January 16-19, 2020 in Washington, D. C. Shortly afterwards the Covid 19 pandemic paralyzed the United States and the in-person June Celebration was cancelled. This was an unfortunate and lifechanging event that is now a part of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.’s history. Community Service Projects and Virtual Celebrations are being held throughout the world during the remainder of the year.