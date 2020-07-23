West Civic Club news

The West Civic Club met this past Wednesday to discuss the aspects of having or not having its annual festival. Because of the virus impact on all communities, the club decided not to have the festival. They are, however, planning some fundraising projects, including selling t-shirts. More information is expected.

Club members said they were disappointed to have to cancel as they enjoy visiting with friends they only see once a year.

The club is sad to hear of the passing of Ms. Maxine Milam. She was a longtime resident of the community.

There is work being done on the building where the Civic Club meets. Some of you know it as the old school building. The drainage ditch on the West side of the building is getting close to being ready for concrete and the people filling in the cracks on the outside of the building are about through. They still have a couple of vents to put in and a few holes to patch.

Again, the club asks readers to pass the word to friends and family that there will not be a festival this year.

Please keep your ears open as to some upcoming fundraisers.