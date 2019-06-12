Updates from the Twenty-First Century Club

The Twenty-First Century Club held its October meeting in the parlor of the First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Hollis Cheek served as hostess for the meeting, and Mrs. Doug King served as co-hostess. Club President Mrs. Tim Alford called the meeting to order and Mrs. Jerry Mooney led the members in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag. Mrs. Doug King gave the devotional from Philippians 4:13.

Mrs. Frank Bailey gave a program on Faith Hill, related to this year’s theme of “Mississippi Women Musicians and Artists.” Faith Hill was born in 1967 and adopted by Ted and Edna Perry of Star. She has numerous CMA awards, an acting career, a cosmetics line and is known for her charitable work.

Club members in attendance were Mrs. Tim Alford, Mrs. Frank Bailey, Mrs. Eddie Bell, Mrs. Edward Bryant, Mrs. John Bryant, Mrs. Charles Carter, Mrs. Richard Carter, Mrs. Hollis Cheek, Mrs. Lamar Hooker, Mrs. Doug King, Mrs. Jerry Mooney, Mrs. Cadman Porter, Mrs. Hugh Potts, Jr., Mrs. Emmitt Rose, Mrs. John Shaw, Mrs. Gerry Taylor, Mrs. Eddie Thomas and Mrs. Billie Wasson.

The November 2019 meeting of the Twenty-First Century Club was held in the home of Mrs. Hugh Potts, Jr. Serving as co-hostess was Mrs. Tim Alford.

President Alford called the meeting to order and welcomed new member, Mrs. Mike Ryan. Mrs. Jerry Mooney led the members in the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag. Mrs. Emmitt Rose gave the devotional from a book by Ann Graham Lotz, which focused on giving thanks, praising God and thanking God for His blessings.

Mrs. Jerry Mooney presented a program on LeAnn Rimes, who was born in Flowood, in 1982. Ms. Rimes started singing at the age of 18 months old and signed her first major recording contract at the age of 11. Her career took off with the release of the song, “Blue,” when she was 13 years old. Along with her musical career, Ms. Rimes is a successful author and actress.

Club members in attendance were Mrs. Tim Alford, Mrs. Frank Bailey, Mrs. Edward Bryant, Mrs. John Bryant, Mrs. Charles Carter, Mrs. Al Chadick, Mrs. Edward Fenwick, Mrs. Doug King, Mrs. Jerry Mooney, Mrs. Keith Paton, Mrs. Hugh Potts Jr., Mrs. Charles Ritter, Mrs. Emmitt Rose, Mrs. Larry Terrell, Mrs. Eddie Thomas, Mrs. Billie Wasson and new member, Mrs. Mike Ryan.