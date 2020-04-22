Two new county cases; total of four at nursing home

Wed, 04/22/2020 - 2:08pm

The Mississippi Department of Health today reported two new Attala County cases of COVID-19, for a total of 51 cases since the start of the pandemic reporting period. The data, which includes all cases reported before 6 p.m. last night indicates there are 26 Black or African-American cases, 13 White cases, three cases listed as Other, and nine cases where racial information is not yet available in Attala County There are four cases at the Attala County Nursing Center, including two African-American patients and two White patients. Mississippi is now posting 178 new cases for 4,894  total cases and 10 new deaths for a total of 193 deaths, and 470 cases in long-term care facilities. Between state and private labs, 53,835 tests of Mississippi residents have been processed.

