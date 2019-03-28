Thompson seeks Board of Supervisors Dist. 1 seat

Paid Political Advertisement

I, Stennis Thompson, would like to ask for your vote and support on August 6, 2019, for Supervisor of District 1 in Attala County.

I was born and raised in District 1, where I have also raised my family. I attended school at Kosciusko High School, Holmes Community College, and East Central Community College.

I have been married to Margie Foster for 32 years and we have two grown children, Stennis, Jr., and Martin (Alex), and one granddaughter. I’m the oldest son of Theodore and the late Ira Jean Thompson.

I’m an active Deacon at Mt. Moriah M.B. Church in Kosciusko under the leadership of Dr. Eddie Carr.

I am former chairman of the Attala County Democratic committee and president of the Little Hill Community School Club.

I currently work at Taylor Machine Works in Louisville as a research and development technician, hydraulic technician, heavy machinery operator and relief truck driver. I have worked there for 30 years.

I have recently retired (2013) from a 30-year career in the U.S. Army Reserves (SFC) as a senior instructor of truck driving, heavy machinery operations, rail & track section repair, and management-level classes.

I demonstrated my leadership skills in the U.S. Army during the Iraq War on terrorism, as well as during peacetime.

As Supervisor of District 1, I promise to be honest, hard-working, dependable, impartial, and fair to all. I wish to work with all county, city and state officials to stimulate economic growth.

I have a plan to keep an open line of communication with the citizens of Attala County and myself, with the intent to improve the elderly and impoverished living conditions.

I humbly ask for your vote and support on August 6, 2019.

I truly thank you in advance.