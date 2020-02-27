Recently the Maddrama Performance Group from Jackson State University presented its 2019-20 touring show “Take Me Back: A Theatrical Journey of Unsettling Memories” to Kosciusko High School and Junior High School students. Approximately 15 drama students presented the salute to the Civil Rights Movement, including tributes to Martin Luther King, Jr., Medgar Evers, Emmett Till and the Four Little Girls Bombed in Birmingham. The singers and actors took the audience on a journey that helped students understand the significance of the Civil Rights Era. After the performances, the group answered questions from students.