Street closures for weekend Natchez Trace Festival announced

There will be a number of street closures in downtown Kosciusko Friday in relation to the Natchez Trace Festival Family Night, which includes a fireworks show. Some of the closures will remain through Saturday when the festival continues.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, entrances to the parking lot behind the Pocket Park, Citizen’s National Bank and Central MS Office Supply will be closed to allow setup of the fireworks show, which will be set off from that lot. From 4:30 p.m., the parking lot and surrounding parts of Monroe Street (from Jackson to Natchez streets) will be off limits until after the fireworks. The KPD will monitor the area to ensure no one enters it.

By 9:15 p.m., Natchez Street near the library, Jackson Street at the intersection of Tipton and Natchez streets, and Monroe Street at the intersections of Madison and South Huntington streets will all be closed for the fireworks, as well.

There are several prime areas for watching the fireworks: the grounds of the Attala County Courthouse, the parking lot of the Attala County Library, the parking lot behind the Super 10 store, the KJHS practice field and the parking lot beside the KAP office, where Moomba will be set up.

Other weekend closures:

The parking lot beside the KAP office will be closed all day Friday and Saturday for Moomba.

Portions of Jefferson and Natchez streets will be closed for the Friday and Saturday events beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday.

North Natchez Street between Tadeusz Kosciusko St. near Red Bud Springs Park to the First United Methodist Church will be closed, and East Jefferson Street from in front of Central Mississippi Office Supply to the four-way stop on South Huntington Street will be closed, as well.

