State commission seeks flag design submissions

  • 328 reads
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 10:01am

House Bill 1796 established a commission to redesign the Mississippi State Flag. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH), which is providing clerical support for the commission, is now accepting flag design submissions. The sole purpose of the commission, according to the bill, is to develop, design, and report to the governor and the legislature its recommendation for the design of the new state flag no later than September 14, 2020.

Governor Tate Reeves, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, and House Speaker Philip Gunn will each appoint three members to the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag no later than Wednesday, July 15. The chair of the commission will be chosen by the majority vote of the members of the commission during their first meeting.

Criteria

1.    Only unique flag design submissions that include the words “In God We Trust” will be considered by the nine-member commission. Flag descriptions will not be considered.

2.    The new flag design cannot include the Confederate battle flag.

3.    Flag design submissions must adhere to principles of the North American Vexillological Association:

Keep It Simple. The flag should be so simple that a child can draw it from memory.

Use Meaningful Symbolism. The flag’s images, color, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes.

Use Two or Three Basic Colors.

Be Distinctive or Be Related.

The deadline for submissions is August 13, 2020. Flag designs may be emailed to Emma McRaney at emcraney@mdah.ms.gov. Submissions may also be mailed to Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag, Mississippi Department of Archives and History, P.O. Box 571, Jackson, MS, 39205-0571.

For more information email info@mdah.ms.gov.

Obituaries

Effie Dale Wallace
Effie Dale Wallace, 87, passed away July 10, 2020, at Bedford Care in Hattiesburg.  Graveside... READ MORE
Mary Elizabeth Seawright Nichols
Melissa Ann Shirley
Johnny Mitchell
Lauren Christine Bates Naddy
Joseph Blackwell

Editorials

OUR VIEW: Now comes the hard part
The Mississippi Legislature moved with impressive speed this past weekend to change the state flag.
Wise counsel from civil rights vet
Cities face layoff choices
Doing our part
Call first
Not enough people are working