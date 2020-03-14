St. Matthews Episcopal Church suspends services

Saint Matthew's Episcopal Church in Koscisuko will not hold worship services this Sunday, March 15, or Sunday, March 22, due to a request from Bishop Brian Seage that all Episcopal churches in the Mississippi Diocese refrain from having face-to-face services during that time period.

In a public statement, Seage said, "After much deliberation and prayer, I have decided that all face to face services of public worship in our Mississippi churches shall be suspended beginning tomorrow, March 14, through and including Sunday, March 22. This suspension includes all midweek face to face services of public worship. This is not a decision I make lightly. It is one I believe is justified given the gravity of the circumstances of the moment. Please note that I am not closing our churches; rather, I am acting to protect and promote the health and safety of many of our communicants, and, I hope, to slow the spread of the pandemic in our corner of God’s kingdom."

Sign up for email alerts on the www.starherald.net homepage to receive notifications as we update our coronavirus coverage.