Solar tracker firm opens Kosciusko logistics facility

RP Construction Services, Inc. (RPCS), a California-based solar tracker project design, supply and installation subcontractor, has opened a new logistics facility in Kosciusko.

The facility is composed of two warehouses and sits on a 10-acre property near Attala Steel.

“We work with Attala Steel. It provides foundation I-beams for us,” said senior superintendent Wes Allen of RPCS about the reason Kosciusko was chosen for the facility location.

The close location of the RPCS facility to Attala Steel “will offer diverse options for distributing partial pier loads … and the ability to request materials at the last minute,” according to Michael Bates of Solar Industry magazine.

“We had a soft open about 30 days ago, and right now are in the receiving and stacking up for distribution stage,” said Allen. “We do eventually plan to have a max of about 30 employees.”