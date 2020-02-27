Social Media Sign Up Month in the regional library system

The Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System (MMRLS) is excited to announce it will be hosting a “Social Media Sign Up Month” at all its library locations in Attala, Holmes, Leake, Montgomery and Winston County during the month of March. During this month long event, library guests will be encouraged to follow the system’s Facebook page, as well as its newly created Instagram and Twitter accounts.

By following MMRLS social media accounts, guests can stay up-to-date about all the free, fun and educational events going on throughout the system’s service area. In addition, it will allow library guests to engage with the library in new and interesting ways, including interactive polls, item showcases and photos from library programming and displays. Many MMRLS branch locations also have their own dedicated Facebook page for guests who want more locally focused content. Links to these pages can also be found on the MMRLS Facebook page.

“With special library events such as National Library Week (April), Summer Library Program (June-July), Customer Appreciation Month (August), Library Card Sign Up Month (September), Teentober (October), and Friends of the Library Sign Up Month (November) all coming soon, social media is a great way to make sure you don’t miss any of the great programming happening at your local library,” said Brandon Cain, MMRLS Marketing & Access Coordinator.

To follow MMRLS on social media, search “midmisslib” on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. For more information, call or visit your local MMRLS branch library or the library website at: www.mmrls.lib.ms.us. All library services are made possible thanks to the continued financial support of local elected officials.