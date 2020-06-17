Single ballot runoff June 23

Attala County Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher has release the ballot and pollworkers list for the June 23 runoff election for the 2nd Congressional District.

South Central

Donna Snuggs, Kay Maddox, Lula Simpson

Williamsville

Tommie Burdine, Larry Burdine, Jean Rigby

North East

Joyce Rayford, Bridget Eakins, Jessie Perteet

McCool

Shelby Dotson, Carrie Walker, Alice Steen Winters

Liberty Chapel

Geraldine Dotson, Marilyn McMillon, Darnichi Kimbrough

Berea

Thomas Burchfield, Pat Ferguson, Jeanette M. Davis

North West

R. J. Adams, Roberty Autry, Linda Canty

North Central

Patricia D. Bain, Diane Dismuke, Bobby Taylor

Carmack

Clayton McCrory, Carolyn McCrory, Patrick H. Tyler

Possumneck

Marilyn E. Lindsay-Boles, Sue Cade, Frankie Farmer

Hesterville

Ina Rigby, Jimmy Rigby, Diane Thomas

South West

Joe W. Cain, Janice Cain, Minnie F. Perteet

Newport

Elosee Williams, Kay Robertson, Sharon Davis

Sallis

David Newell, Lillie Newell, Diane Estes

McAdams

Josephine Riley, Doris Hutchison, Willie Brown

East

Philip Williams, Nell Steele, Bobbie Mitchell

Providence

Ann Rone, Marie Tanner, Myra Dew

Zama

Joanne Sanders, Gerry Sanders, Linda Mitchell

Thompson

Sylvia C. Purvis, Carolyn Black, Lanie R. Purvis

Ethel

Ophelia Mitchell, George Mitchell; Martha Winters.