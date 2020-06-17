Single ballot runoff June 23
Attala County Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher has release the ballot and pollworkers list for the June 23 runoff election for the 2nd Congressional District.
South Central
Donna Snuggs, Kay Maddox, Lula Simpson
Williamsville
Tommie Burdine, Larry Burdine, Jean Rigby
North East
Joyce Rayford, Bridget Eakins, Jessie Perteet
McCool
Shelby Dotson, Carrie Walker, Alice Steen Winters
Liberty Chapel
Geraldine Dotson, Marilyn McMillon, Darnichi Kimbrough
Berea
Thomas Burchfield, Pat Ferguson, Jeanette M. Davis
North West
R. J. Adams, Roberty Autry, Linda Canty
North Central
Patricia D. Bain, Diane Dismuke, Bobby Taylor
Carmack
Clayton McCrory, Carolyn McCrory, Patrick H. Tyler
Possumneck
Marilyn E. Lindsay-Boles, Sue Cade, Frankie Farmer
Hesterville
Ina Rigby, Jimmy Rigby, Diane Thomas
South West
Joe W. Cain, Janice Cain, Minnie F. Perteet
Newport
Elosee Williams, Kay Robertson, Sharon Davis
Sallis
David Newell, Lillie Newell, Diane Estes
McAdams
Josephine Riley, Doris Hutchison, Willie Brown
East
Philip Williams, Nell Steele, Bobbie Mitchell
Providence
Ann Rone, Marie Tanner, Myra Dew
Zama
Joanne Sanders, Gerry Sanders, Linda Mitchell
Thompson
Sylvia C. Purvis, Carolyn Black, Lanie R. Purvis
Ethel
Ophelia Mitchell, George Mitchell; Martha Winters.