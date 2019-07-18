Senior Wednesdays at the Attala County Farmer’s Market

  • 190 reads
Thu, 07/18/2019 - 7:29am

Attala County Farmers Market cares about seniors. Beginning this Wednesday, July 17th, all produce will be reduced by ½ its original price. If you or someone you know is a senior please note:

• This program is only on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Seniors must be at least 55 years of age to be eligible. 

• All shoppers are welcome however, this ½price discount is reserved for only seniors on Wednesdays.

Produce will include: Purple Hull Peas, Okra, Green Beans, and more.  Other summer produce like watermelons will be coming soon.

Pleas assist us with this initiative to help our seniors. We will now be open on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to Noon. For the best in safe locally grown produce, homemade baked goods, honey, and boiled peanuts, visit your local farmers market at the intersection of Highway 12 &35. We’ll see you there.

Obituaries

Jeff Harry Dendy
Mr. Jeff Harry Dendy, born on October 1, 1938, in Kosciusko, Mississippi, to the late Mary Mabel... READ MORE
Bobbie Ann Collins
Peggy Elaine Loyd
Edith C. ‘Edie’ Childs
Eleanor McMillan Smith
Johnnie N. Pee, Jr.

Lifestyles

Community calendar 071819
Black Hawk Singing will be on Saturday, July 20, at 6 p.m. featuring the Cuomo Sisters, the Black... READ MORE
Church calendar 071819
Pounds of love for animals
Community calenda 071119
Flashbacks 071119
Community kickback at Northside Park

Editorials

Foster care back in court
If there is one bothersome thing about recent editions of the Mississippi Legislature, it is the... READ MORE
Social media rants vs. real dialog
Democracy requires transparency
County race qualifying deadline nears
We are not the enemy
Church calendar 060718