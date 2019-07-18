Senior Wednesdays at the Attala County Farmer’s Market

Attala County Farmers Market cares about seniors. Beginning this Wednesday, July 17th, all produce will be reduced by ½ its original price. If you or someone you know is a senior please note:

• This program is only on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Seniors must be at least 55 years of age to be eligible.

• All shoppers are welcome however, this ½price discount is reserved for only seniors on Wednesdays.

Produce will include: Purple Hull Peas, Okra, Green Beans, and more. Other summer produce like watermelons will be coming soon.

Pleas assist us with this initiative to help our seniors. We will now be open on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to Noon. For the best in safe locally grown produce, homemade baked goods, honey, and boiled peanuts, visit your local farmers market at the intersection of Highway 12 &35. We’ll see you there.