Second Attala County COVID-19 death reported, both in long-term care facilities

The Mississippi Department of Health today reported a second Attala County COVID-19 death, apparently another Caucasian patient in a local long-term care facility.

The state yesterday reported that two local long-term care facilities have outbreaks of one or more cases each. Several sources tell The Star-Herald that the Mississippi State Veterans Home now has two cases, one a patient and one a staff member, indicating that the remainder of the current 35 long-term care facility cases are at the Attala County Nursing Center. Neither of the facilities have officially verified that they have reported cases, and the state is not reporting where the deaths occurred. In total, reports of long-term care facility outbreaks in the county did not rise during this 24-hour reporting period.

Overall, there remain 117 reported cases in Attala County, with no new cases reported in the prior 24-hours. The data, which includes all cases reported before 6 p.m. last night, indicates there are 72 Black or African-American cases, 33 Caucasian cases, four cases listed as Other, and eight cases where racial information is not yet available.

Mississippi is now posting 7,550 total cases and 303 deaths state-wide.