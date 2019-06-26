Salute to military and pops concert Thursday evening

A salute to the military and pops concert will be held June 27, 7 p.m. at The Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center (former FPC). Honored will be Members of the local National Guard Unit, Bravo Battery 2-114 Field Artillery (Kosciusko Unit) family and friends. (Please contact those you know that are in the Unit.) This annual event is sponsored by the Attala Historical Society.

Military personnel (retired) participating are Ryan Lindsay, Gene Dismuke, Paul Gundy, Bill Walker, Frank Shaw, Donny Sims, Jack Holmes, James Malone and David White.

Talented musicians participating are Ann Carter and Lynn Wiggers, BJ Jenkins, Shelby Jones, Lawrence Routt, Robert Pickle and Maci Steed, Jackie Winters, Gary Cochran, Lauren McCool and the Liberty Kids and possibly others.

Refreshments will be furnished by Prairie Farms.