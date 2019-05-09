Rotary presents third-graders with dictionaries

In a program that the Kosciusko Rotary Club has sponsored for many years, local rotary members visited with all the third-graders in Attala County at their schools last week. The club gave244 children their own personal dictionaries and taught them how to use them. An additional 20 dictionaries were given to libraries and educators at the schools. Pictured are (above left) Dr. Larry Routt gives the children a lesson in using a dictionary, (above right), Rotary President Danny Brunt speaks with a group of children, (at left) children follow along with the lesson and (below) the members of Rotary who joined in presenting the program to local school children this year.