REPM offers teacher grants

The Retired Education Personnel of Mississippi (REPM) serves as an advocate and the voice for school retirees, and gives retiree needs undivided attention.

The association also works with PERS Board and the Legislature to protect the retirement system including the annual COLA benefits.

REPM is offering all public school teachers an opportunity to apply for a $500.00 grant to help implement classroom endeavors.

Go to www.msrep.org and look under Teacher Grant for the application and instructions. Teachers can describe their special needs and how it will benefit their classroom and students.

Please limit the application to 1-1 ½ pages.

Deadline is Oct. 31, so that the applications can be judged and awarded by the end of the first semester.

For more information, call Eula Jones 662-674-5190 or Juanita Fleming 662-289-6717.

Applications are sent to Dr. Phil Sutphin, District III Director, 4930 North Eight Avenue, Decatur, MS, 39327.