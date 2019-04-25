Power restoration nears completion after storms

Tornadoes, strong thunderstorms and damaging winds hit central Mississippi on Thursday, Apr. 18.

Locally, Kosciusko Water and Light General Manager Les Clark said there was only one brief outage for a small group of customers lasting about 30 minutes late Thursday afternoon.

Central Electric Power Association (CEPA), however, experienced sustained and wide-spread power outages in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Scott, Rankin, Newton and Kemper counties on Thursday. CEPA mobilized its field operations staff, working overnight to restore power.

By Saturday, a total of eight electric cooperatives were helping CEPA restore power, reducing the number of customers without power to approximately 3,800. On Easter Sunday evening, outages had been reduced to approximately 1,900.

By noon Monday, outages had been reduced to approximately 1,100 customers and as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, only 194 CEPA customers remained without power.

In a press release, CEPA thanked customers for their patience as the association worked to restore power.

CEPA serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Ranking and Scott counties.