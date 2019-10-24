Pollworkers for Nov. 5 election announced

  • 214 reads
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 11:51am

Poll workers for the November 5, 2019, general election have been announced by the Attala County Circuit Clerk and they are scheduled for pre-election training.

Those listed as poll workers at each of the 20 county polling places are as follows:

South Central: Earl Price, Donna Snuggs, Billy Tolleson, Lula Simpson, Jean Rigby

South West: Joe Cain, Janice Cain, Ruby Foster, Minnie Perteet, Lillie Kate Webb

Williamsville: Tommy Burdine, Larry Burdine, Kay Maddox, Brenda McGee, Gloria Cotton

Newport: Eloise Williams, Kay Roberson, Sharon Davis, Loretha Windom

North East: Joyce Rayford, Vira Wilkerson, Ralph Micou, Jessie Perteet, April Fletcher, Jacqueline Winters

Sallis: Diane Estes, Vicky Roby, Lillie Newell, Dorothy Lewis, David Newell

McAdams: Josephine Riley, Doris Hutchison, Justin Newell, Rosie Patterson, Willie Brown, Annie Nelson

McCool: W. L. Brunt, Alice Winters, Bobby McKnight, Shelby Dotson

Liberty Chapel: Celeste Pool, Lloyd Robinson, Nathaniel McCain, Marilyn McMillon, Geraldine Dotson

East: Philip Williams, Betty Speight, Bobbie Mitchell, Larry Stevens, Nell Steele

Berea: Thomas Burchfield, Patricia Ferguson, Clemma Ferrell, Jeanette David

Providence: Marie Tanner, Dorothy Steed, Ann Rone, Travis Ingram

North West: Robert Autry, Wanda Bain, Linda Canty; George Pilgrim; Sarah Nowell

Thompson: Sylvia Purvis, Carolyn Black, Cindy Sisson, Lanie Purvis

Zama: Joanne Sanders, Mary Louise Berry, Gerry Sanders, Linda Mitchell

North Central: Patricia Bain, Diane Dismuke, Frances Mitchell, Linda Parkerson, Bobby Taylor

Ethel: George Mitchell, Ophelia Mitchell, Kathy Ward, Martha Winters

Carmack: Maxine Cook, Joan Evans, Carolyn McCrory, Bud McCrory, Pat Tyler

Hesterville: Beth Cain, Jimmy Rigby, Joann Pittman, Ina Rigby, Diane Thomas

Possumneck: Marilyn Lindsay-Boyles, Betty Edwards, Frankie Farmer, Sue Cade, Johnnie Pearl Erving

Poll worker pre-election training is scheduled as follows:

Monday, Oct. 28

9 a.m. - Southwest/Newport

11 a.m. - Northeast

1 p.m. - McCool/Liberty Chapel/Berea

Tuesday, Oct. 29

9 a.m. - Northwest/North Central

11 a.m. - Carmack/Possumneck/Hesterville

1 p.m. - South Central/Williamsville

Wednesday, Oct. 30

9 a.m.  - Sallis/McAdams

11 a.m. - East/Providence

1 p.m. - Zama/Thompson/Ethel

