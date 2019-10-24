Pollworkers for Nov. 5 election announced
- 214 reads
Poll workers for the November 5, 2019, general election have been announced by the Attala County Circuit Clerk and they are scheduled for pre-election training.
Those listed as poll workers at each of the 20 county polling places are as follows:
South Central: Earl Price, Donna Snuggs, Billy Tolleson, Lula Simpson, Jean Rigby
South West: Joe Cain, Janice Cain, Ruby Foster, Minnie Perteet, Lillie Kate Webb
Williamsville: Tommy Burdine, Larry Burdine, Kay Maddox, Brenda McGee, Gloria Cotton
Newport: Eloise Williams, Kay Roberson, Sharon Davis, Loretha Windom
North East: Joyce Rayford, Vira Wilkerson, Ralph Micou, Jessie Perteet, April Fletcher, Jacqueline Winters
Sallis: Diane Estes, Vicky Roby, Lillie Newell, Dorothy Lewis, David Newell
McAdams: Josephine Riley, Doris Hutchison, Justin Newell, Rosie Patterson, Willie Brown, Annie Nelson
McCool: W. L. Brunt, Alice Winters, Bobby McKnight, Shelby Dotson
Liberty Chapel: Celeste Pool, Lloyd Robinson, Nathaniel McCain, Marilyn McMillon, Geraldine Dotson
East: Philip Williams, Betty Speight, Bobbie Mitchell, Larry Stevens, Nell Steele
Berea: Thomas Burchfield, Patricia Ferguson, Clemma Ferrell, Jeanette David
Providence: Marie Tanner, Dorothy Steed, Ann Rone, Travis Ingram
North West: Robert Autry, Wanda Bain, Linda Canty; George Pilgrim; Sarah Nowell
Thompson: Sylvia Purvis, Carolyn Black, Cindy Sisson, Lanie Purvis
Zama: Joanne Sanders, Mary Louise Berry, Gerry Sanders, Linda Mitchell
North Central: Patricia Bain, Diane Dismuke, Frances Mitchell, Linda Parkerson, Bobby Taylor
Ethel: George Mitchell, Ophelia Mitchell, Kathy Ward, Martha Winters
Carmack: Maxine Cook, Joan Evans, Carolyn McCrory, Bud McCrory, Pat Tyler
Hesterville: Beth Cain, Jimmy Rigby, Joann Pittman, Ina Rigby, Diane Thomas
Possumneck: Marilyn Lindsay-Boyles, Betty Edwards, Frankie Farmer, Sue Cade, Johnnie Pearl Erving
Poll worker pre-election training is scheduled as follows:
Monday, Oct. 28
9 a.m. - Southwest/Newport
11 a.m. - Northeast
1 p.m. - McCool/Liberty Chapel/Berea
Tuesday, Oct. 29
9 a.m. - Northwest/North Central
11 a.m. - Carmack/Possumneck/Hesterville
1 p.m. - South Central/Williamsville
Wednesday, Oct. 30
9 a.m. - Sallis/McAdams
11 a.m. - East/Providence
1 p.m. - Zama/Thompson/Ethel