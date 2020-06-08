Police seeking info on June 19 drive-by shooting

Police are still seeking those responsible for a drive-by shooting on the night of Friday, June 19.

More than 30 bullets were shot into a Kosciusko home at 605 Taylor St. on the night of Friday, June 19, possibly in retaliation for the Blue Sky Exxon shooting of two men the night before.

No one was hurt in the Friday night incident, which was reported to the Kosciusko Police Department at 11:21 p.m. One person — a relative of Dennis Horton II — was asleep in the residence at the time of Friday night’s shooting. That relative had no involvement in the Thursday night shooting, according to Police Chief Herbert Dew.

Horton, 19, a black male originally from Sallis, currently resides in Fayetteville, NC, where he is serving on active duty in the military. He was reportedly home on leave at the time of the June 18 shooting at the Exxon Blue Sky gas station on Highway 12, in which he reportedly shot two black males from Kosciusko. They are Kenwon Riley, 19, and Kahara Haynes, 20, who were both eventually transferred to UMMC in Jackson for treatment.

Horton turned himself in to Kosciusko police on the morning of June 19 and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was released after posting two $50,000 bonds in the case.

You can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers on their website at www.centralmscrimestoppers.com/ Tips can also be submitted on a mobile device or computer at www.P3tips.com.

All tips will remain confidential and information leading to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of as much as $2,500.