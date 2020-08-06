Paving on court square starts Tuesday

Mon, 06/08/2020 - 1:53pm

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft has released a statement detailing the plan for court square repaving starting on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. 

"Beginning Tuesday, June 9, a paving project will begin on the court square and Washington Sttreet from Huntington to just behind Claude Julian's and El Rodeo Restaurant.

The project will consist of milling and repaving the area above. This will cause portions of the square to be closed to through traffic at certain times, but should be open by late afternoon.

One of the thigs that will be done on the square is to add a "stress relief" layer once the old asphalt is removed and before the new pavement is applied. During this time, the entire square will be closed to traffic for a couple days.

We are expecting this process to take approximately three weeks, weather permitting."

Please contact city hall at 662-289-1226 or email the mayor at jcockroft@cityofkosciusko.com if you have questions.

