PAID POLITICAL ADVERTISING: Zelie Shaw seeks open Constable - East post

I, Zelie Shaw, am announcing my candidacy to be your next Eastern District Constable.

I am married and have six children and nine grandchildren. I have been a resident of Attala County for 17 years. I graduated from (MLEOTA) Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy in Pearl, in 1993. I have over 27 years of experience in law enforcement, in which 17 of them have been served with the Attala County Sheriff’s Office as Chief Investigator and Chief Deputy.

I feel that my experience and knowledge of the law would be beneficial as your next Eastern District Constable. My commitment to the citizens of Attala County is a strong one. Please vote Zelie Shaw on August 6, for a song, honest, dependable and hardworking individual. Your support is greatly appreciated.