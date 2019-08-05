Paid Political Advertising: Lindsay seeks Supervisor District 1 reelection

Dear Attala County Citizens of Beat 1,

It has been an honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to serve you over the last 3 ½ years. I have tried my very best to be the kind of supervisor you wanted and expected when you elected me. I’ve made it a priority to work very hard for you and to always have your best interest, as well as the best interest of Attala County, in mind when making decisions. I’ve tried to be as responsive as possible when there have been individual concerns and needs relating to my duties as supervisor. I have ensured that our roads have been properly maintained, but more importantly, I have made many tough decisions with regard to proper allocation of your tax money in our county budget.

I want to sincerely thank you all for your prayers and concerns following my dump truck wreck. I am very grateful to you for your grace while recovering from the near-death traffic accident. I was told that had it been anyone else, the impact to the head would have killed them. Fortunately, as many of you would agree, I was hit in the best spot possible… my hard head.

After eight days in hospital, I battled back and immediately went back to work for you on day nine — even though it was highly recommended that I take off to recover. I believe the men that work in Beat 1 will attest to my dedication to duty and the fact that I live by the principle of service before self. I will continue to work hard to be the best supervisor I can be for you, using my 39 years of experience in building homes, roads, and businesses.

It has been suggested that I use Timex’s old tagline of “takes a licking and keeps on ticking” as my campaign slogan. I would say that is fitting. And for those who have any doubts about my age and my ability to function, I would have to reference Ronald Reagan and not make age an issue of this campaign. I am “not going to exploit for political purposes my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”

Thank you for electing me as your supervisor. I humbly ask for the opportunity to serve you for 4 more years.

Sincerely,

Bobby Lindsay