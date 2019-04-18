Paid Political Advertising: Dew announces bid to become Attala County Sheriff

I, Herbert Dew, am announcing my candidacy for sheriff of Attala County.

I would like to thank you for your support and the friendships that I have gained while serving you over the past 26 years with the Kosciusko Police Department.

I am married to Stacy, my wife of 25 years, who is employed by the Kosciusko School District as a teacher at Lower Elementary. We have three children, Wesley (Molly), Jonathan and Caroline. I am a lifelong resident of the Sallis community.

After joining the Kosciusko Police Department in 1993, I worked my way up through the ranks from patrolman to Chief of Police. My proudest accomplishments are graduating from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and my appointment as chief of police in 2015.

During my career, I served as an investigator and worked closely with local, state and federal agencies to help in the solving of numerous cases. There is a special place in my heart for the elderly and children, and it is hard to sleep when major crimes go unsolved. Once a victim of a home burglary myself, I have felt that sense of helplessness.

I do not want you to feel that way.

As your sheriff, I will work hard to deter crime, but if and when it happens, I promise that the deputies and I will work long and hard to solve the case.

I have been asked, “Herbert, why do you want to be sheriff?”

Here is my answer: Being the chief of such a great city is a blessing, but serving as sheriff would grant me county-wide jurisdiction, where I could better serve the residents of Kosciusko and Attala County. This would give me the opportunity fight for everyone in Attala County, not just a few. This is why both county and the city residents vote for the office of Sheriff.

Oftentimes, when the county fails, it adversely affects the city in terms of interlock agreements. One example is no longer having a county jail, which I believe is a hardship on taxpayers, deputies, policemen and the families of the inmates.

I want the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the great citizens of Attala County to make things better. As I seek the office of Sheriff, I want you to know that if I am elected, I will work hard to put the safety of you and your family above all else. My day-to-day responsibilities will not waiver and I will remain committed to that promise throughout my entire term.

While I am trying to meet as many of you as possible, please accept my deepest apology if I miss the opportunity to talk with you over the next few months. There are many issues to address and I am extending an open door policy to you if elected.

I humbly ask for your continued prayers, support and your vote to help elect me, Herbert Dew, as your next Sheriff of Attala County.

Thank you and God bless.