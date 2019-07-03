Paid Political Advertising: Craig seeks open Board of Supervisors Dist. 2 seat

I, James “Pee Wee” Craig, am formally announcing my candidacy for Attala County Supervisor - District 2 in the August 6, 2019 election.

I humbly ask for your support and vote. As your Supervisor, I will bring my knowledge, skills, abilities, experience and commitment to the Board of Supervisors.

I have been a county resident and farmer here for more than 34 years. I have owned my own business here for more than 24 years and also serve as a volunteer fireman with the Weir Fire Department.

With your help, I look forward to serving District 2 as your Supervisor.

The Board of Supervisors is the chief policy-making and administrative body of the county. Supervisors are responsible for a number of county duties, including the following:

• adopting an annual budget;

• setting policies, goals and objectives to direct the county’s growth and development;

• adopting and providing for ordinances, rules and regulations as necessary for the general welfare of the county;

• establishing annual property tax rate;

• constructing and maintaining roads;

• carrying out other responsibilities set forth by Mississippi state statues.

I thank you for your support and ask that you vote James “Pee Wee” Craig on Tuesday August 6, 2019.