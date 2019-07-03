Paid Political Advertising: Casey wants to serve as Attala County Chancery Clerk

Taylor Casey has announced his candidacy for Chancery Clerk of Attala County, and would appreciate your support in the upcoming election.

Casey, a lifelong resident of Attala County, is the son of Rhonda and Paul Mink of McCool and Cindy and Danny Casey of Kosciusko. His grandparents are Mildred Casey, the late Joe D. Casey, and the late Billie Jean and Eugene Bailey. He is married to the former Hollee Cheek. They are active members of Kosciusko First United Methodist Church.

A 2003 alumni of Kosciusko High School, Casey graduated Summa Cum Laude from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics and a Master of Business Administration. Graduating first in his class for his academic major, he was the recipient of numerous scholarships and awards including the Dr. Mark E. Keenum Scholarship in Agriculture and Science and an internship with Senator Thad Cochran in Washington, D.C.

After graduation, Casey worked with the Mississippi Association of Supervisors, assisting the staff on communication with and training for county supervisors and other government officials and attending legislative committee meetings. He then worked in the Mississippi State University Extension Center for Governmental Training and Technology, facilitating training opportunities for and technical assistance to local government officials, gaining extensive experience working with individuals in both local and state government.

Casey is currently employed as the MSU Attala County Extension Agent where he works with local organizations and schools to provide educational and training opportunities that help community members make informed decisions about their economic, social, and cultural well-being.

Casey has served as Ward 1 Alderman for the City of Kosciusko since 2016, working diligently for his community constituents and all of Kosciusko. He is active in several community and civic organizations including the Attala County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Kosciusko Lions Club, Keep Kosciusko Beautiful Committee, and the Attala County ASPIRE team.

Casey’s goal as Attala County Chancery Clerk is to provide transparent and responsible leadership with fiduciary and legal accountability to the citizens of Attala County.