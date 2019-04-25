PAID POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENT: Nail seeks reelection as Attala County Sheriff

I would like to express my gratitude for having the honor to serve as your sheriff over the past seven years. I would also like to thank everyone for their support as I have served the people of this great county. The important task of selecting a sheriff for Attala County will arise again on August 6, 2019. I would like to formally announce that I am seeking re-election for the position of Sheriff of Attala County in the upcoming August election, and I humbly ask for your continued support.

My work history as sheriff in the past seven years will show that I have developed a close working relationship with local, state and federal authorities in order to better serve the people.

As your sheriff, I have done my best to serve the voters of Attala County by providing honest, dependable, and fair leadership to all. My department and I have worked very hard in the fight against drugs, gang violence and other crimes against the people. My first commitment is to the safety of the citizens of Attala County.

I am looking forward to seeing as many of you as possible to personally ask for your continued support. However, with my current duties as sheriff, it may be difficult for me to contact and visit everyone. In the event that I don’t have a chance to visit you, I invite you to call or come by my office if you have any questions or concerns — my door is always open. It has been an honor to serve in this position, and I truly appreciate your vote and confidence in electing me as your sheriff.

I humbly ask for your continued support and vote in re-electing Tim Nail as Sheriff of Attala County in August.

God Bless!!