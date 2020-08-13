Odom earns scholarship

  • 348 reads
Thu, 08/13/2020 - 12:16pm

Madison Odom from the Health Science Program at the Kosciusko/Attala Career Tech Center was recently recognized and received a $500 scholarship. 

The scholarship was awarded by the HSTE (Health Science Teacher Educators) organization for the state of Mississippi. Madison was selected from a group of applicants in Health Science programs across the state.

She graduated from Ethel High School in May and will be attending Holmes Community College this fall, majoring in Nursing.

Pictured with Madison is her Health Science instructor Amy Price.

Opinion:

Flashbacks 081320
Aug. 10, 1995 Ballot counting machine failures kept anxious Attala County candidates waiting until... READ MORE
Easy sides to enjoy while grilling outdoors
Time to prepare for Fall/Winter gardens
Flashbacks 080620
Denise Welch Simmons
Flashbacks 073020

Obituaries

Donald Ray Speed, Jr.
Donald Ray Speed, Jr., of California, was born on Sept. 15, 1970, in Los Angeles, to Vanessa Smith... READ MORE
Shirley F. McGlothin
Sandra Holmes Manning
Bruce McDaniel
Pearlie Essadean Veasley
Jeweline Veasley-James