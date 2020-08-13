Odom earns scholarship

Madison Odom from the Health Science Program at the Kosciusko/Attala Career Tech Center was recently recognized and received a $500 scholarship.

The scholarship was awarded by the HSTE (Health Science Teacher Educators) organization for the state of Mississippi. Madison was selected from a group of applicants in Health Science programs across the state.

She graduated from Ethel High School in May and will be attending Holmes Community College this fall, majoring in Nursing.

Pictured with Madison is her Health Science instructor Amy Price.